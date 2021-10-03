x
Crime

Former professional baseball player shot to death in Guilford County

Jeffrey Goldbach, 41, was found suffering from a gunshot wound Sunday night.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Authorities in North Carolina say a former professional baseball player was shot to death and a suspect has been arrested. 

The Guilford County Sheriff's Office says 41-year-old Jeffrey Goldbach was found suffering from a gunshot wound Sunday night.

The sheriff's office arrested 37-year-old Brandon Christopher Hyde and charged him with second-degree murder. A motive for the shooting wasn’t immediately released. Authorities say a second person was wounded in the shooting. 

Hyde is jailed on a $75,000 bond. It's unclear whether he has an attorney. 

Goldbach was drafted by the Chicago Cubs in 1998 but spent his entire professional career in the minor leagues.

