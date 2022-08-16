Forsyth County inmate facing felony charges in attack on jail officers, sheriff says

Mattew West was charged with two counts of assault on LEO and one count of possessing a weapon by a prisoner.

FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — The Forsyth County Sheriff's Office held a press conference to address the recent assault on two Detention Officers in the Forsyth County Law Enforcement Detention Center.

District Attorney, Jim O'Neal, spoke at the press conference saying he believes there is probable cause to charge Matthew West with felony assault.

"I concur with your assessment that the individual over in the jail that attacked your guards should be charged with felony assault," DA O'Neal explained.

Forsyth County Sheriff Bobby Kimbrough said inmate, Matthew West, attacked two jail officers on Friday, sending both of them to the hospital.

The sheriff's office said one of the officers, who is 61, suffered a fractured orbital bone and needed stitches for a cut near her eye. The other officer suffered a brain bleed and dislocated his shoulder. FCSO said both officers are bruised and sore all over.

“It is a sad day when you take it upon yourself to beat a 61-year-old woman regardless if she is an officer," Sheriff Kimbrough said.

Officials said the inmate, Matthew Logan West, was detained by officers and then taken to a hospital to be assessed.

He received treatment at a nearby hospital.

Sheriff Kimbrough said it is instances like these that make it hard to fill the 81 openings at the detention center.

"It does impact how and what will attract people to come work in this profession because of the hazards of that profession," Kimbrough said.

Kimbrough says his officers involved in the attack are still recovering both physically and mentally.

"The psychological effect that it will have on her and him for the rest of their life to be beaten that's not something that you forget," he explained.

West is facing the following charges:

Two counts of assault on detention employee inflicting serious injury

One count of felony possession of a weapon by a prisoner

During the press conference, the DA said Matthew West should be charged with felony assault because there is probable cause.

Sheriff Kimbrough responded to a claim on social media from the inmate's mother, who said her son suffered serious injuries after he was detained by an officer who wasn't involved in the attack.

Sheriff Kimbrough released a statement, saying in part, "Our officers used appropriate use of force techniques learned through training to gain control of the combative resident...with the use of force, it is standard procedure for us to send the resident to the hospital to be evaluated for injuries.

Sheriff Kimbrough said the officer accused of this crime called him asking for help.

“One of mine called me and I could hear their voice having to have to send their family out of their home because his face is now all over there and people are making these sideways comments so I had to address it,“ Sheriff Kimbrough said.

The sheriff's office said if probable cause is found at the completion of the investigation, they will move forward with charges against the inmate.

Our Amber Lake spoke to Sheriff Kimbrough on Tuesday. He said he met with the inmate's mother and the two watched the jail video depicting the assault together.

West's mother confirmed on the phone Tuesday night that she did in fact watch the video with Sheriff Kimbrough.

West's mother said after seeing the footage, she isn't convinced her son did anything wrong. She said the family has been in contact with an attorney.

Who is Matthew Logan West?

WFMY News 2 has learned more about the inmate accused in the jail officer attack.

Police arrested Matthew Logan West in January for shooting and killing 33-year-old Victor Floyd Hardy in Winston-Salem.

West was charged with murder in the case. He's being held in Forsyth County Detention Center with no bond allowed.

Another man was also arrested in connection to the shooting - he was charged with attempted first-degree murder.

The mugshot you see below is not related to the inmate attack. It is West's booking photo from the murder charge.