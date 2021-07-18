Police: 4 people shot in Burlington after argument

Burlington Police said the shooting happened just after 2 a.m. Four people are being treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Police said they responded to 421 North Church Street at 2:09 a.m. in reference to a shooting. The investigation revealed an argument happened just before the shooting inside the building, according to police.

There is no suspect information at this time.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact them at 336-229-3500. Tips can also be submitted to Alamance County-Wide Crimestoppers at 336-229-7100.