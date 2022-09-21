Graham police charge two teenagers with first degree murder in death of two 16-year-olds

Investigators found the teenage victims' bodies in the woods behind an apartment complex on E. Hanover Road.

Example video title will go here for this video

GRAHAM, N.C. — On Tuesday night, Graham police said officers arrested two teenagers in connection to the death of two 16-year-old boys. Officers charged a 14-year-old and 17-year-old with two counts of first degree murder. Investigators said they found the victims' bodies in the woods behind an apartment complex.

Police did not release the names of the suspects because of their age.

Investigators said the two suspects are connected to a homicide investigation that began on August 25. Officers initially responded to a shots fired call at the Graham Village Apartments on East Hanover Road. They found an 18-year-old with a gun shot wound. The young man went to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

A few hours later, the Burlington Police Department contacted GPD about a missing persons investigation that could be connected to the shooting at the apartment complex.

Graham police officers returned to the apartment complex and canvassed the area. They said they found the bodies of two 16-year-old boys in the woods behind the apartment complex. They said the boys had gunshot wounds.

Police still have not identified the victims.

Shortly after the investigation began, WFMY News 2 spoke to the aunt of one of the teenage victims.

“From what I understand, he wasn't even supposed to go to the party and he went anyway. I hate it because he wasn't about that life. He was a good dude, and he was a good dude. And now we have to wait to find out what's going on or what happened. What happened,” said the aunt of one of the teens who was killed. “Speak up. It is ok to speak up. Do not be scared to speak up, it is okay. We need justice. He was 16 years old. He did not deserve that.”

We aren’t releasing the aunt’s name because police haven’t identified the victims.