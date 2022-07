A 21-year-old man has been taken to the hospital following a shooting. The shooting happened Saturday on White Street in Graham.

The shooting happened Saturday on White Street. Police responded to what was originally reported as an accidental shooting.

Investigators said the shooting happened after 4 p.m. Detectives said he was taken to the hospital to be treated for a gunshot wound.

