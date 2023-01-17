Victim dragged by their own car while it was being stolen, police looking for suspect

The victim was transported by EMS to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries at the time of reporting.

GRAHAM, N.C. — Graham Police Department is looking for a suspect involved in stealing a 2015 Dodge Charger from the KC Quickie Mart on 312 Providence Rd at 7:34 p.m.

The victim was exiting the Quickie Mart when he saw an unknown person, police described him as "light-skinned Black or Hispanic male", stealing his car.

The victim attempted to stop the suspect but was subsequently dragged by the vehicle.

After leaving the parking lot, still dragging the victim, the car struck another vehicle. The victim was, at some point, shot by the suspect.

The victim was transported by EMS to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries at the time of reporting.

The stolen car is a white 2015 Dodge Charger with smoke-grey rims, with South Carolina plates reading KPR828.

Anyone with information about the suspect is encouraged to call 911, the Graham Police Department at (336)570-6711, Burlington/Graham Communications at (336)229-3500, Crime Stoppers at (336)229-7100, or download the P3 Mobile App.

