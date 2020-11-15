Greensboro police investigating early-morning death

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police opened a death investigation after finding someone with a gunshot wound early Sunday morning.
Officers responded to reports of a gunshot near Omaha Street and Julian Street around 12:20 a.m.
When they arrived, a victim was found with an apparent gunshot wound,.
First responders attempted CPR but the person died from their injuries.
Police say no suspect information is available and right now this is classified as a death investigation.
While officers are still on scene, the intersection of Omaha Street and Julian Street is closed.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.