Greensboro police investigating early-morning death

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police opened a death investigation after finding someone with a gunshot wound early Sunday morning.

Officers responded to reports of a gunshot near Omaha Street and Julian Street around 12:20 a.m.

Police say no suspect information is available and right now this is classified as a death investigation.

While officers are still on scene, the intersection of Omaha Street and Julian Street is closed.