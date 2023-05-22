Greensboro man arrested for killing infant son after two years

Sterling Harrison Cummings, 33, was arrested for First Degree Murder and Felony Child Abuse.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police have arrested a man they said killed his infant son in May 2021.

Sterling Harrison Cummings, 33, was arrested for First Degree Murder and Felony Child Abuse for the death of this 3-month-old son on Monday, May 22, 2023.

The infant's mother was returning home on May 16, 2021 and discovered the baby was not breathing, according to police. She called 911 and Greensboro police and Guilford County EMS reportedly responded.

Emergency personnel began life-saving measures on the infant, according to police. The baby was taken to a local hospital where he died from his injuries, police said.

Cummings, the infant's biological father, was caring for the baby during the time of the incident, police said.

Greensboro police said that Cummings "provided inconsistent statements to responding officers", raising suspicion about the scene.

As time went on, forensics processed the scene and the death was investigated as a homicide, police said.

Cummings was arrested on May 22, 2023 and is held at the Guilford County Detention Center without bond, police said.

