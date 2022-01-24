Second arrest made after Greensboro man found dead on Randleman Road

According to Greensboro police, a second arrest has been made in the death of Rysyrus Maurice Whitehurst.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A second arrest was made Monday in connection to a man who was reported missing and later found dead on Randleman Road.

According to Greensboro police, Rysyrus Maurice Whitehurst was reported missing by his family back on Jan. 5 and later found dead.

Police said Ozahrie Lee Brooks, 18, of Greensboro was arrested Monday and is facing charges for accessory after the fact. Investigators said Brooks was arrested outside of Page High School.

Detectives said Tahj Jahmier Johnson-Harris, 22, of Greensboro was arrested back on Jan. 13 and is facing charges for first-degree murder.

If you have any information call Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000.

