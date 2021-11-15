Man shot in Greensboro in October dies from his injuries

GREENSBORO, N.C. — On Oct. 30, at 7:55 p.m. Greensboro police officers were called about an assault in the 3600 block of Clifton road.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or submit a tip through the web. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.