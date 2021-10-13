Greensboro man facing charges for sexual assault

Elmarco Deangelo King is facing charges for first-degree rape, first-degree sexual offense, two counts of kidnapping and more.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A 22-year-old man is facing charges after being arrested in relation to two separate sexual assaults, according to investigators.

According to Greensboro police, Elmarco Deangelo King of Greensboro was arrested Tuesday last week. Police said King is facing charges for first-degree rape, first-degree sexual offense, two counts of kidnapping, assault inflicting serious bodily injury, and assault by strangulation.

Investigators said the first incident was first reported in September, and King was apprehended immediately after the second incident last Tuesday.

Police believe there may be additional victims.

If you have any information call Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000.

