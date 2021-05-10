Man shot, killed in Greensboro business plaza

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police are investigating a deadly shooting in a business plaza on Phillips Avenue.
It happened late Monday around 11:45 p.m. in a business plaza near a barbershop and convenience store.
Police said a man was shot and killed in the complex. Police initially reported the person was taken to a hospital, but later clarified the victim died at the scene.
No information about the shooter was given. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Crimestoppers: (336) 373-1000.
Editor's note: Police initially reported the shooting happened at the barbershop. Investigators later said the shooting did not happen there, but it did happen in the same complex. The owner of the barbershop said the shooting did not happen inside his business.