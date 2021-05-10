Man shot, killed in Greensboro business plaza

Police said a man was shot and killed in a business plaza on Phillips Avenue.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police are investigating a deadly shooting in a business plaza on Phillips Avenue.

It happened late Monday around 11:45 p.m. in a business plaza near a barbershop and convenience store.

Police said a man was shot and killed in the complex. Police initially reported the person was taken to a hospital, but later clarified the victim died at the scene.

No information about the shooter was given. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Crimestoppers: (336) 373-1000.