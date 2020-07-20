Greensboro man identified in Euclid St. shooting, case now a murder investigation

Police say they found a 26-year-old from Greensboro shot near his car last week. The case is now being investigated as a murder.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A man from Greensboro died from gunshot wounds a week after being found injured.

Jonathan Rehoboth Brockett was 26 years old.

On Tuesday, July 14, police initially encountered Brockett after officers responded to a call about a car crash on the 3300 block of Euclid St. at 4:30 in the morning. Police said they found Brockett suffering from gunshot wounds. He was taken to a nearby hospital to receive treatment, officials said.

Detectives immediately began an investigation into an aggravated assault. After Brockett succumbed to his injuries on Monday, the case was upgraded to a homicide investigation, Greensboro police officials said.

The investigation is ongoing.