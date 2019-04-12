GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police are looking for whoever shot and killed a 21-year-old on Brown Boulevard.

Police say they got a call around 11 a.m. on December 4th about some shots being fired.

When they arrived, they found 21-year-old Aaron Christopher Thomas with a gunshot wound.

He was transferred to a nearby hospital but died shortly after arriving.

Police say the suspect was driving a dark car towards Willow Drive.



If you have any information, you can contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000.

