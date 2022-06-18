One person shot at Club Orion in Greensboro

Police responded to the club around 12:30 a.m. on Saturday.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police say one person was shot and injured at a night club early Saturday morning.

Police responded to Club Orion at W. Market Street just after 12:30 a.m. Saturday.

One person was found with a gunshot wound and taken to the hospital where they are stable.

Police did get a suspect description, but so far no arrests have been made.

Investigators did not release a motive for the shooting.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000.

Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com to submit a web tip.