Man shot, killed in Greensboro shopping center parking lot

Police identified the victim.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police said someone shot and killed a man early Sunday morning in a shopping center parking lot.

Police responded to a shooting at the Price Shopping Center off West Market Street around 2 a.m.

Officers found 25-year-old Jesus Terrazas with gunshot wounds.

He was taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition but later died.

