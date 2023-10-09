Man shot, killed in Greensboro shopping center parking lot

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police said someone shot and killed a man early Sunday morning in a shopping center parking lot.
Police responded to a shooting at the Price Shopping Center off West Market Street around 2 a.m.
Officers found 25-year-old Jesus Terrazas with gunshot wounds.
He was taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition but later died.
Police are investigating the shooting as a homicide. A suspect has not been arrested.
