Man shot, killed in Greensboro shopping center parking lot

Police identified the victim. A suspect hasn't been arrested.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police said someone shot and killed a man early Sunday morning in a shopping center parking lot. 

Police responded to a shooting at the Price Shopping Center off West Market Street around 2 a.m. 

Officers found 25-year-old Jesus Terrazas with gunshot wounds. 

He was taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition but later died. 

Police are investigating the shooting as a homicide. A suspect has not been arrested. 

