Greensboro shooting injures two people

Greensboro Police Department responded to a call about two people shot early Sunday morning.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Just after 2am on Sunday, Greensboro Police got calls of shots fired on Randleman Road in Greensboro.

Officers found two people with gunshot wounds.

One person had serious injuries. Both people were taken to a hospital for treatment.

Police said there is no suspect information and that there is no additional information at this time, but that the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous