'It could be your handgun that takes the life of someone else' | An alarming number of guns are being stolen in the Triad.

Police say car thefts are becoming my common than home burglaries. They encourage folks to take their firearms inside the home.

GREENSBORO, Md. — A good percent of gun crimes in the Triad are through thefts.

Police are reminding people to lock their car doors because car break-ins are becoming more common than home burglaries.

There are several ways people get their hands on guns but the most common is an unlocked car.

In the past few years, we’re talking about hundreds of guns all being stolen out of cars.

The community can stop a good amount of gun crimes by simply locking their doors.

Greensboro Police statistics show in 2021 581 guns were stolen from vehicles.

Three months into the new year, and already 577 firearms have made their way into the wrong hands.

In High Point, Lt. Derek Bostic said last year 38 guns were taken from unlocked cars compared to 13 so far in 2022.

“Just imagine the damage one handgun can do. It could be your handgun that takes the life of someone else or ends up being involved in a robbery,” Bostic said. “You want to make it difficult. So if they gain access to your car keep it in your glove compartment and keep it locked."

Lock it upSpanish Por favor, cierra la puerta! Posted by High Point Police Department on Thursday, March 17, 2022

High Point police said if people make it harder for thieves to gain access oftentimes they’ll give up.

In the instance where items are stolen investigators said having a surveillance system helps them solve these crimes faster.

“After talking to detectives there are several apps you can have. Communities can link up and those doorbell cameras can pick up random people that may be walking in your driveway at night,” Lt. Bostic said. “It helps us solve investigations as well."

Police said they do their part as well by having more patrol officers in neighborhoods during the overnight hours.

“Our detectives are also on those apps so we communicate with the public," Lt. Bostic said. ‘We have perimeters set up that we can reach out to members in the community.”