Heavy police presence outside Lowe’s Home Improvement in Greensboro

Greensboro police said they received reports of a person who was armed with a weapon inside the store Wednesday afternoon.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A heavy police presence can be seen outside the Lowe’s Home Improvement on East Cone Boulevard in Greensboro.

Right now @GSO_Police are on scene of Lowe’s Home Improvements. Tune into @WFMY for updates as we learn more. pic.twitter.com/ZOh3HBvbge — Ryan Gavette (@RyanGavette) July 6, 2022

Investigators said a part of Lowe’s has been evacuated. Detectives have not confirmed what type of weapon the person may have.

Officials have confirmed they have a suspect in police custody.

