Heavy police presence outside Lowe’s Home Improvement in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A heavy police presence can be seen outside the Lowe’s Home Improvement on East Cone Boulevard in Greensboro.
Greensboro police said they received reports of a person who was armed with a weapon inside the store Wednesday afternoon.
Investigators said a part of Lowe’s has been evacuated. Detectives have not confirmed what type of weapon the person may have.
Officials have confirmed they have a suspect in police custody.
