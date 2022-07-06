x
Crime

Heavy police presence outside Lowe’s Home Improvement in Greensboro

Credit: Matthew Terry

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A heavy police presence can be seen outside the Lowe’s Home Improvement on East Cone Boulevard in Greensboro.

Greensboro police said they received reports of a person who was armed with a weapon inside the store Wednesday afternoon.

Investigators said a part of Lowe’s has been evacuated. Detectives have not confirmed what type of weapon the person may have.

Officials have confirmed they have a suspect in police custody.

WFMY News 2 has crews on the way to the scene.

PHOTOS: Heavy police presence outside Lowe’s Home Improvement in Greensboro

1 / 10
WFMY / Ryan Gavette
