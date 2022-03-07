2 men shot on N. Centennial St. in High Point identified

Police said Jeremiah L. Moore 19 died from his injuries. Isaiah H. Wall was the second victim injured in this shooting.

HIGH POINT, N.C. — One man is dead and one man was injured after a shooting in High Point.

The High Point Police Department said 19-year-old Jeremiah Moore of Greensboro, and 18-year-old Isaiah Wall of High Point were identified as the victims of a shooting Saturday.

The shooting happened near the intersection of North Centennial Street and North University Parkway. Police said the men drove to the Marathon gas station.

Police found the two men shot after they arrived at the scene. Both men were taken to the hospital.

Moore later died from his injuries.

This investigation is still ongoing.

If you have any information about the shooting, call Crime Stoppers at (336) 889-4000.

