Man shot, killed on Floyd St. in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A man was shot to death early Monday morning, according to police reports.
The Greensboro Police Department said they got a report about a shooting on the 2300 block of Floyd Street at 2:25 a.m. When they got there, they found Michael Allen Lea, 61, of Greensboro, suffering from a gunshot wound with serious injuries.
Lea died from his injuries and his death is being investigated as a homicide.
Anyone with information about this shooting death is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000.
