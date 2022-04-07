x
Crime

Man shot, killed on Floyd St. in Greensboro

Officers said 61-year-old Michael Allen Lea's death is being investigated as a homicide.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A man was shot to death early Monday morning, according to police reports. 

The Greensboro Police Department said they got a report about a shooting on the 2300 block of Floyd Street at 2:25 a.m. When they got there, they found Michael Allen Lea, 61, of Greensboro, suffering from a gunshot wound with serious injuries.

Lea died from his injuries and his death is being investigated as a homicide. 

Anyone with information about this shooting death is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000.

