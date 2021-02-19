High Point 18-year-old charged with robbery, assault: Police

On January 20, police said a man came to the police department to report an attempted robbery and aggravated assault.

HIGH POINT, N.C. — An 18-year-old has been charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon and assault for an incident that occurred back in January, according to High Point Police.

On January 20, police said a man came to the police department to report an attempted robbery and aggravated assault.

The man reported that while he was parked in front of 1507 Darden Street, two men drug him from his car, hit him in the head with a handgun, and tried to take his wallet and money.

The man received a laceration to his head during the assault requiring staples, police said.

As a result of the investigation, warrants were obtained on Indya Danielle Davis of High Point for Robbery with a Dangerous Weapon and Assault Inflicting Serious Injury. Davis was arrested Tuesday and received a $5,000 bond.

According to police, a second suspect has been identified as a 16-year-old juvenile. Juvenile Petitions have been filed with Guilford County Courts, police said.