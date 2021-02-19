Winston-Salem man arrested in Martin Luther King Jr. Dr. shooting death

Tony Rogers has been arrested for shooting Noblake Taylor after a fight broke out in Sunrise Towers apartment building.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A Winston-Salem man has been arrested on murder charges related to a shooting death on Friday, Winston-Salem police said.

Police were notified Feb. 19 of the shooting and arrived to the Sunrise Towers on the 800 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Dr. in Winston-Salem. They found Noblake Lewis Taylor, 47, in his apartment suffering from a gunshot wound and immediately sent for an ambulance, officers said.

By the time Forsyth County Emergency Medical Services arrived, Taylor had died, officials said.

Tony Rogers, 54, was arrested at the scene and charged for Taylor's death.

Taylor and Rogers were acquaintances who got into a fight before Rodgers shot Taylor, preliminary investigation reveal. Rogers waited at the scene for police after shooting Taylor, detectives said.

Rogers is being held at the Forsyth County Law Enforcement Detention Center under no bond.

The Winston-Salem Police Department requests that anyone with information regarding this investigation to call (336) 773-7700 or contact Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800. You can also view Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem/Forsyth County on Facebook.