Man arrested after breaking into High Point auto shop Sunday

Officers said this is Hughes' tenth time being arrested for larceny or breaking & entering offense since 2011.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

HIGH POINT, N.C. — High Point police responded to a robbery at Precision Tune on South Main Street Sunday.

Jimmy E. Hughes, 49, was detained by officers as he attempted to leave the building. Officers discovered that he was in possession of stolen items from the business.

Hughes was arrested and charged with felony breaking & entering and larceny after breaking & entering. He was taken to Guilford County Jail under a $10,000 bond.

This is the tenth time Hughes has been arrested by the High Point Police Department for a larceny or breaking & entering offense since 2011.

The High Point Police Department remains committed to crime-fighting, community engagement, training, and professional policing. Anyone with information about violent crime or illegal activity is asked to contact Crime Stoppers of High Point at 336-889-4000.