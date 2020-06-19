High Point shooting leaves person shot in the hip: Police

Officers said they responded to E. State Avenue around 9:21 p.m. after receiving a call of shots being fired in the area.

HIGH POINT, N.C. — A person was found shot in High Point Thursday night according to the High Police Department.

Officers said they responded to E. State Avenue around 9:21 p.m. after receiving a call of shots being fired in the area.

Once on scene, officers said they found a young male suffering from a gunshot wound to the right hip.

The victim was taken to a local hospital in stable condition. Police said at this time suspect information is limited and will not be released until the assigned investigator deems appropriate.

The investigation is ongoing, anyone with knowledge of the incident is asked to contact HPPD or Crime Stoppers of High Point.