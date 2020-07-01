RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — WFMY News 2 is working to get more details regarding a chase with deputies this morning near the North Carolina Zoo in Asheboro.

Master Trooper Brandon Baker with North Carolina State Highway Patrol said that a chase ended in Randolph County a short time ago.

Baker said the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office was the initiating agency, and the chase continued into Randolph County.

Trooper Baker said that Highway Patrol had minimal assistance in the pursuit.

We are working on getting more information from Randolph County Sheriff’s Office. We have a crew on the way to the scene, and we will update the story as more information becomes available.

