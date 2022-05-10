Orange County murders: Suspect in custody

14-year-old Lyric Woods and 18-year-old Devin Clark were found dead in Orange County in September.

ORANGE COUNTY, N.C. — Orange County Sheriff’s Office said on Wednesday investigators detained a juvenile in connection with the murders of 18-year-old Devin Clark and 14-year-old Lyric Woods.

Woods and Clark were found dead in Orange County in September. Their bodies were found in a field by people riding ATVs. Investigators said the teens had been shot.

Sheriff Charles Blackwood said, “We hope this apprehension provides some relief to the families and friends of Devin and Lyric, who have experienced an excruciating loss. Obviously, the capture of the suspect does not restore their loved one to them. The grieving process is a long one, and we hope the community will continue to support them in their pain.”

The sheriff’s office isn’t releasing further information because of the suspect’s age.

Blackwood added, “We understand our community is hungry for information to help process this tragedy; however, the laws regarding juvenile confidentiality are ironclad. We have no ability to set them aside, even given the heightened interest in this case.”

Devin Clark was a senior at Eastern Alamance High School. Lyric Woods was a freshman at Cedar Ridge High School.

