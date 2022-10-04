Winston-Salem juvenile shot while playing on playground near Hope Lane

Investigators said the shooting happened around 5 p.m. Tuesday. Detectives said the girl suffered from a single gunshot wound to her upper torso.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A juvenile in Winston-Salem was shot Tuesday while playing at a playground.

Investigators said the shooting happened around 5 p.m.

Police were called near Peace Court and Hope Lane.

Detectives said the girl suffered from a single gunshot wound to her upper torso.

Officers found several spent shell casings in the parking lot near where the shooting happened on Hope Lane.

Investigations shows several male suspects were shooting at each other near the playground and the girl was hit while playing.

Police said the suspects were last seen driving away in dark gray Ford Escape, and a Black Honda with damage to the driver’s side door.

Investigators describe them as four male suspects between the ages of 15 and 20.

Detectives said the girl was most likely not the intended target of the shooting. The girl was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

If you have any information about the shooting, call Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800.

