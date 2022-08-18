Juvenile shot 3 times while sitting in the passenger seat of a car in Winston-Salem

Police said the juvenile was taken to a hospital to be treated for non-life threatening injuries.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A juvenile was shot several times in Winston-Salem Thursday afternoon, according to a press release.

The Winston-Salem Police Department said they received a call to the 7000 block of Brandmere Lane around 2 p.m. about a gun that went off in the area.

Investigators said a juvenile, who sitting in the passenger seat of a car, was hit three times.

The Violent Firearms Investigations Team took over the investigation as it is still ongoing.

Anyone with any information regarding this investigation is asked to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at 336-773-7700.