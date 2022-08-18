x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Juvenile shot 3 times while sitting in the passenger seat of a car in Winston-Salem

Police said the juvenile was taken to a hospital to be treated for non-life threatening injuries.
Credit: Matt Gush - stock.adobe.com

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A juvenile was shot several times in Winston-Salem Thursday afternoon, according to a press release.

The Winston-Salem Police Department said they received a call to the 7000 block of Brandmere Lane around 2 p.m. about a gun that went off in the area. 

Investigators said a juvenile, who sitting in the passenger seat of a car, was hit three times. 

The juvenile victim was taken to a local hospital to be treated for non-life threatening injuries.

The Violent Firearms Investigations Team took over the investigation as it is still ongoing. 

Anyone with any information regarding this investigation is asked to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at 336-773-7700.

Other Trending Stories

RELATED: Man arrested after bomb threat hoax against Hanes Mall

RELATED: Forsyth County inmate used makeshift knife in jail officers attack, officials say

Paid Advertisement

More Videos

In Other News

Car break-ins are on the rise In Greensboro

Before You Leave, Check This Out