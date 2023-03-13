Shots fired on Linville Dr. in Reidsville, police say

Reidsville police are searching for the people responsible for shooting at an apartment complex on Linville Drive in Reidsville.

REIDSVILLE, N.C. — Suspects were seen leaving an apartment complex in Reidsville after firing a round of shots Monday, according to police.

Reidsville police said it happened on the 1300 block of Linville Drive around 4:06 p.m. When officers arrived, they found an apartment had been hit with gunfire. Officers said shell casings from different weapons were found as well.

Two vehicles were seen leaving at a high rate of speed after the shooting.

Investigators are seeking the identification of the drivers of the vehicles for investigative purposes.

Police did not mention whether or not anyone was injured during this shooting.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Lieutenant Paschall at (336) 347-2335, or anonymously contact Rockingham County Crime Stoppers at (336)349-9683.

Reidsville Police Department is offering $1,000.00 for information leading to an arrest in this incident.

MORE WAYS TO GET WFMY NEWS 2

Subscribe to our daily newsletter Let’s Get 2 It!

Download the WFMY News 2 APP from your Apple or Google Play store.

ADD THE WFMY+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or search for WFMY.

Amazon Fire TV: Search for WFMY to find the free app to add to your account. You can also add the app directly to your Fire TV through your Amazon account.

Stay connected to local, national, and breaking news: Download the WFMY News 2 app.