Son accused of killing his mom, Kernersville police say

KERNERSVILLE, N.C. — A man is in custody after being accused of killing his mother, according to Kernersville police.

Right before 10 p.m. Monday, Kernersville police said they received a call to the 500 block of Club Road about a shooting. When officers arrived, they said they found a woman suffering from a gunshot wound.

Police said she died from the injuries sustained during the shooting.

On Thursday, officers said they arrested 25-year-old Donald Ryan Fink in connection with the murder of his mother 65-year-old Debra Susan Fink

Police said Fink is being charged with one count of murder, and one count of possession of a firearm by a felon.

Kernersville police said Fink is behind bars without bond.

This investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Kernersville Police Department’s Criminal Investigative Division.

