Man charged first degree murder after killing woman in Kernersville

A woman was killed, and a man was injured after a shooting on Weatherton Drive in Kernersville early Monday morning.

FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — The Forsyth County Sheriff's Office arrested and charged a man with first degree murder.

Derrick Jose Ward, 33, is charged with first degree murder after shooting and killing 55-year-old Paula Self early Monday morning. Quintonio Jacquezze Willis, 33, was also injured in the shooting.

Kernersville police and deputies responded to a shooting on the 400 block of Weatherton Drive around 5 a.m.

When they arrived, they found Self dead, and Willis injured outside the residence. Forsyth County EMS took Willis to the hospital for treatment.

Investigators determined an altercation happened outside the house that resulted in Self and Willis being shot. Ward left the scene after shooting them.

Investigators and the United States Marshals Services found Ward in Winston-Salem Tuesday evening and took him into custody without incident.

Ward was charged with felony first degree murder, felony firearm by felon, and felony assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill or inflict serious injury. He received no bond.

Ward was also served with multiple outstanding legal processes unrelated to the incident on Weatherton Drive. He is currently at the Forsyth County Law Enforcement Detention Center.

Anyone with information related to criminal activity should contact the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office directly at 336-727-2112.