Man charged in Reidsville hit-and-run that left one injured

Cordane Fountain, 35, was charged with felony hit and run inflicting serious injury and given a $10,000 secured bond, police said.

REIDSVILLE, N.C. — A man was arrested Thursday in relation to a Reidsville hit-and-run that left a person injured.

On Wednesday, April 21, officers responded to Barnes Street and East Street in reference to Dakota Ingle, 24, who had been struck by two vehicles that both fled the scene. Ingle was rushed to a local hospital and was listed in stable condition, police said.

