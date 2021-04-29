Man charged in Reidsville hit-and-run that left one injured

REIDSVILLE, N.C. — A man was arrested Thursday in relation to a Reidsville hit-and-run that left a person injured.
On Wednesday, April 21, officers responded to Barnes Street and East Street in reference to Dakota Ingle, 24, who had been struck by two vehicles that both fled the scene. Ingle was rushed to a local hospital and was listed in stable condition, police said.
Cordane Fountain, 35, has been charged with felony hit and run inflicting serious injury. Fountain was given a $10,000.00 secured bond
The Reidsville Police Department is asking anyone who has any information about the incident or anyone who was in the area of Barnes Street and East Street from around 9:20 pm to 9:30 pm on April 21, 2021, to contact Lieutenant Gibson at 336-347-2313 or anonymously contact Rockingham County Crime Stoppers at 336-349-9683.