Man dead after shooting at The Rabbit Hole in Eden

EDEN, N.C. — Police said a man is dead after a shooting at a business in Eden Sunday.

Eden police said they responded to The Rabbit Hole in reference to a shooting around 1 a.m.

Once officers arrived they found . Al Jamar Lindsey, 39, with multiple gunshot wounds in the parking lot.

Despite life-saving measures, Lindsey died at the scene.

After initial investigation, police discovered a group of people were fighting when Lindsey who was not involved in the fight was approached by a person who fired shots at him in close range.

The person left The Rabbit Hole after the shooting and has not been found.

The investigation is ongoing.

