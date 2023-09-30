Teen grazed by bullet during Friday night shooting at Dudley High School

Karl Wells said he was picking his daughter and her friend up after the game when they heard gunshots.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A frightening end to this weeks rivalry football game between Dudley high and Smith High Schools.

Around 10 p.m. Friday, shortly after the game ended, shots were fired in a parking lot at Dudley High School.

Greensboro Police say at least one person was seriously injured.

Karl Wells was picking up his daughter and her friend when the shots were fired.

"As soon as they open the door and get one foot in and then, bang, I hear a gunshot," said Wells.

As they drove off, Wells said his daughter complained that her leg was hurt.

Thinking she hit her leg jumping in the car, they didn't think much of it, until Saturday morning.

"I realized it was a bullet hole in the car. I was freaking out and was like, 'ok Winter, we need to go to the doctor'," said Wells.

After a visit to urgent care, doctors said Wells' daughter was grazed by a bullet.

Wells walked us through the moments when the shots were fired, saying "They opened the door, and she was getting in, just like this, and was sitting down, actually. Picked her leg up, pop, and hit her right here."

Wells' daughter has a wound on her shin but is going to be okay.

Wells says the violence in the community needs to end, that this incident could have been much worse.

"We need to we need to find out who did this. I know it happened to my daughter, a lot of other people were injured, but we need to stop this stop snitching stuff," said Wells.

A district spokesperson said all weekend activities at Dudley High School were cancelled.

Meanwhile, Police continue to investigate the Friday night shooting.