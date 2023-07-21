Man dies in shooting after fight with another man in Winston-Salem

Winston-Salem police said Devontay Atkins was in a fight when he was shot and killed.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A man is dead after being shot during a fight in Winston-Salem, police say.

Winston-Salem police responded to a shooting on the 1100 block of East 17th Street in reference to a shooting around 12:24 a.m. Friday.

Officers found Devontay Demon Atkins suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. After life-saving measures, Atkins died from his injuries.

The Criminal Investigations Division began investigating and discovered that Atkins was in a fight with a 22-year-old man when he was shot.

There was an exchange of gunfire, and the 22-year-old was shot as well with non-life-threatening injuries. He has been treated and released from a nearby hospital.

This investigation is ongoing.

