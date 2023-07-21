x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Man dies in shooting after fight with another man in Winston-Salem

Winston-Salem police said Devontay Atkins was in a fight when he was shot and killed.

More Videos

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A man is dead after being shot during a fight in Winston-Salem, police say. 

Winston-Salem police responded to a shooting on the 1100 block of East 17th Street in reference to a shooting around 12:24 a.m. Friday.

Officers found Devontay Demon Atkins suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. After life-saving measures, Atkins died from his injuries. 

The Criminal Investigations Division began investigating and discovered that Atkins was in a fight with a 22-year-old man when he was shot. 

There was an exchange of gunfire, and the 22-year-old was shot as well with non-life-threatening injuries. He has been treated and released from a nearby hospital. 

This investigation is ongoing. 

Related Articles

MORE WAYS TO GET WFMY NEWS 2

Subscribe to our daily newsletter Let’s Get 2 It!

Download the WFMY News 2 APP from your Apple or Google Play store.

ADD THE WFMY+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for WFMY.

Amazon Fire TV: Search for WFMY to find the free app to add to your account. You can also add the app directly to your Fire TV through your Amazon account.

Before You Leave, Check This Out