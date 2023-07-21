Man dies in shooting after fight with another man in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A man is dead after being shot during a fight in Winston-Salem, police say.
Winston-Salem police responded to a shooting on the 1100 block of East 17th Street in reference to a shooting around 12:24 a.m. Friday.
Officers found Devontay Demon Atkins suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. After life-saving measures, Atkins died from his injuries.
The Criminal Investigations Division began investigating and discovered that Atkins was in a fight with a 22-year-old man when he was shot.
There was an exchange of gunfire, and the 22-year-old was shot as well with non-life-threatening injuries. He has been treated and released from a nearby hospital.
This investigation is ongoing.
MORE WAYS TO GET WFMY NEWS 2
Subscribe to our daily newsletter Let’s Get 2 It!
Download the WFMY News 2 APP from your Apple or Google Play store.
ADD THE WFMY+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE
ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for WFMY.
Amazon Fire TV: Search for WFMY to find the free app to add to your account. You can also add the app directly to your Fire TV through your Amazon account.