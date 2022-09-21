20-year-old shot to death on Buchanan Road in Greensboro

Greensboro police said they got a call about an shooting around 12:56 p.m. to the 2700 block of Buchanan Road.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A 20-year-old was shot to death in Greensboro Wednesday, according to police.

When officers arrived, they found Anthony Farmer suffering from a gunshot wound. Farmer was taken to a local hospital for treatment where he later died.

The investigation is ongoing.