20-year-old shot to death on Buchanan Road in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A 20-year-old was shot to death in Greensboro Wednesday, according to police.
Greensboro police said they got a call about an shooting around12:56 p.m. to the 2700 block of Buchanan Road.
When officers arrived, they found Anthony Farmer suffering from a gunshot wound. Farmer was taken to a local hospital for treatment where he later died.
The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.