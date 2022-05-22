x
Crime

Man dies after being shot in Winston-Salem

Police are investigating a deadly shooting.
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A man is dead after being shot in Winston-Salem Sunday afternoon, according to Winston-Salem communications. 

911 operators said a call came in around 1:37 p.m. about a deadly shooting on the 2700 block of Ansonia Street. 

This investigation is ongoing. 

WFMY News 2 crews are working to get more details about this shooting.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at 336-773-7700 or Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800.

