Man dies after being shot in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police are investigating after a man died Tuesday, according to investigators.

According to Greensboro police, 28-year-old Brandon Montrial Smith died after he was shot Tuesday morning.

Investigators said the shooting happened after 6 a.m. near Bragg Street and Bennett Street. After arriving, police found Smith suffering from a gunshot wound.

Police said the shooting is now being investigated as a homicide.

If you have any information call Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000.

