18-year-old arrested after threat against several Guilford County schools circulates online

Kayshaun William mentioned several GCS schools in the social media threats and showed several firearms, police said.

HIGH POINT, N.C. — A man was arrested Monday after High Point police were inundated with tips and information about a social media threat.

The threat mentioned several Guilford County schools and several firearms were shown, police said.

Kayshaun Williams, 18, was arrested at his home in Jamestown for false report of mass violence on educational property.

Williams was taken to High Point Jail. He is being held on a $250,000 bond.