Man dies after being stabbed several times by girlfriend at High Point hotel

Aljerod Myer was taken into surgery after he was stabbed at Hotel NC, but died days later.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A man has died Monday after police said he was stabbed by his girlfriend in High Point.

According to the High Point Police Department, a desk clerk at Hotel NC called officers Wednesday to report a woman was stabbing her boyfriend. Officers found Aljerod O. Myer, 31, in room 234 suffering from stab wounds.

He was taken to a hospital and into surgery, police said.

Taylor J Temple, 25, was initially arrested and charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury. After Myer’s died, Temple was charged with first-degree murder. She is being held without bond.

Temple is expected to appear Tuesday at the Guilford County Courthouse.

High Point police said this is the sixth homicide for the city this year. Two of the homicides have been solved. At this time in 2019, High Point had 12 homicides.