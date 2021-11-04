Man dies after drive-by shooting in Winston-Salem. Police say he was shot at same location two weeks earlier

Police said they responded to the shooting Saturday night and tried reviving the man, but 27-year-old Demar Floyd died.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A 27-year-old man is dead following a shooting on N. Cherry Street in Winston-Salem Saturday night.

Police said they found Demar Floyd after he had been shot and tried CPR as well as other life-saving measures, but he died on scene.

Police said they believe the suspects, in this case, drove by the home and fired several rounds while Floyd was sitting on his front porch.

Several children were in the home at the time, but not harmed, according to police.

After further investigation, police said they learned Floyd had been the victim of a shooting at the same address on March 26, 2021. Police said during the previous incident, suspects drove by the home and fired toward the address.

Police said Floyd was injured during that incident, but treated at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center and was released.

Police believe the two incidents are connected and said the investigation is still ongoing.

If you have any information, police ask to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at 336-773-7700 or Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800.