Man dies following hit-and-run crash in Winston-Salem

Police said the crash happened on North Patterson Avenue. Investigators said the man died from injuries he suffered from the crash.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A 61-year-old man has died following a hit-and-run crash on North Patterson Avenue over the weekend.

According to Winston-Salem police, the crash happened after 6 p.m. this past Saturday.

After arriving, officers found Gregory Slade suffering from injuries from the crash.

Investigators said the vehicle that was involved failed to stop or remain on the scene and continued driving on North Patterson Avenue.

Detectives said Slade was taken to a nearby hospital where he was treated for life threatening injuries. Police said he died Sunday from his injuries from the crash.

According to Winston-Salem police, this is the 30th motor vehicle fatality this year as compared to 23 at the same time last year. Investigators said this also makes the 9th pedestrian fatality this year.

If you have any information call Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800.

