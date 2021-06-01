Man dies following shooting in Winston-Salem, police investigating shooting as homicide

According to the Winston-Salem Police Department, Shaun Goolsby suffered from a gunshot wound in a home on West Academy Street.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem police are investigating a homicide after a 31-year-old man died over the weekend, according to investigators.

According to the Winston-Salem Police Department, Shaun Goolsby suffered from a gunshot wound in a home on West Academy Street.

Police said Goolsby was taken to a hospital where he later died.

Investigators said Matthew Morris, 30, is facing charges for murder, and two charges for possession of a firearm by a felon.

Morris was identified as the suspect and warrants for his arrest were obtained at the start of the investigation, according to police. Members of Winston-Salem police’s SWAT team arrested Morris Tuesday.

This makes the 14th homicide in the city this year.

If you have any information call Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800.

