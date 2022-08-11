Gunshot victim dropped off at Winston-Salem hospital, police investigating

Winston-Salem police said the man suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was released from the hospital.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A person was dropped off at a Winston-Salem hospital with gunshot wounds Wednesday night.

Winston-Salem police responded to a hospital where Tyree Keyshawn McCrae was dropped off with gunshot wounds around 9:20 p.m.

Officers determined the crime scene was near the intersection of Old Greensboro Road and Barbara Jane Avenue.

McCrae was treated for non-life-threatening injuries and was released from the hospital.

This investigation is ongoing and appears to be an isolated incident.

Anyone with any information regarding this investigation is asked to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at 336-773-7700.