Apartment fire in Winston-Salem complex Wednesday night

Officers said they found a building clouded with smoke when they arrived.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem police responded to a fire at Plaza West Apartments around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Officers said they found the building clouded with smoke, then fire crews arrived.

American Red Cross is helping those who were displaced due to the fire. Officers stood by to assist with scene security and crowd control.

Winston-Salem police are investigating an incident that happened before the fire, which involved injuries.

Winston-Salem Fire Department is investigating the cause of the fire. At this moment, there are no reported injuries from the fire.

INCIDENT ALERT - Units on the scene of an apartment fire at 4800 block of Commercial Plaza Street. Fire attack in progress. #WSFire .107 pic.twitter.com/i6xdBMx9XH — Winston-Salem FD (@cityofwsfire) August 11, 2022

Anyone with any information regarding this investigation is asked to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at 336-773-7700.