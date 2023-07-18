Man escapes from North Carolina correctional center

Matthew Neil Brown, 37, was expected to be released in February 2024.

NORTH CAROLINA, USA — Corrections and law enforcement officers are seeking inmate Matthew Neil Brown, 37, who escaped Monday night from the Caldwell Correctional Center, a minimum-security prison facility in Lenoir.

Brown was serving a 19-month sentence for possession of stolen goods and drug possession and was due to be released in February 2024.

Brown stands 5 feet six inches tall, weighs about 160 pounds, and has black hair, green eyes, and a beard.

Anyone with information on Brown's whereabouts is asked to call 911 or Caldwell Correctional Center at 828-726-2509.

