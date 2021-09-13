Man facing charges after woman dies in Greensboro

Christopher James Alexander, 37, is facing charges after he was accused of first degree murder in the death of a 43-year-old woman.

Greensboro police said on Aug. 28, police received an assault call after 7 p.m. at the Relax Inn on McKnight Mill Road. Police found Melissa Joann Vassell, 43, unresponsive with injuries.

Police said Christopher James Alexander, 37, of Greensboro was arrested at the time of the incident and was charged with assault on a female by a male over 21 and assault inflicting serious bodily injury. Detectives said almost a week later Alexander was facing charges for attempted murder.

Vassell died from her injuries on Friday. Alexander is now facing charges of first-degree murder in her death.