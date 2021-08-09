Man wanted for murder in Greensboro and Charlotte, considered armed and dangerous

Investigators said Malek Moore committed several crimes in just a few days, all within three weeks of getting out of prison. The FBI is assisting with the search.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The FBI said Wednesday it is joining the search for an armed and dangerous suspect wanted in two murders--one in Greensboro and another in Charlotte.

Police are looking for Malek Moore and he is also wanted in at least one robbery in the state.

State Department of Public Safety records show Moore got out of prison on August 20 and is still on parole. He has a trail of theft and breaking and entering arrests stretching back to 2009.

Greensboro Police said Moore is wanted for First Degree Murder in the death of Christian Mbimba. Mbimba was found dead on Patterson Street Friday.

Two days later, on Sunday, a woman was assaulted on a Charlotte greenway. Police there also suspect Moore in that case.

Around 10 p.m. that same night, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department believes Moore killed a different woman in that same part of town. Hours later, investigators believe he broke into a neighborhood market.

CMPD Captain Joel McNelly said in a press conference Tuesday that the victims do not seem to have any personal connections to Moore. Instead, investigators believe these crimes are connected because they all happened very close to Norfolk Southern railroad lines.

"We believe that he may frequently travel by rail so we communities along rail lines north and south of Charlotte to pay particular attention to those areas. All of the rail companies in those areas have been notified," McNelly said.

Police also said he might have cut his hair shorter than the photos that have been released. Investigators said he has ties to Greensboro and Winston-Salem.