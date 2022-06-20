Reidsville man facing charges in 32-year-old man’s shooting death

Lavaniel Nevario King is facing charges in the shooting death of Keith Clark.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

REIDSVILLE, N.C. — A 34-year-old man from Reidsville is facing charges in a man’s death following a shooting on South Scales Street.

Lavaniel Nevario King is facing charges in the shooting death of Keith Clark, 32.

Investigators said the shooting happened after 12 noon Monday.

Police found Clark with multiple gunshot wounds. Detectives said Clark was taken to the hospital where he died from his injuries.

King is facing charges for assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill.

If you have any information about the shooting, call Crime Stoppers at (336) 349-9683.

Stay connected to local, national, and breaking news: Download the WFMY News 2 app.